The Madras Players to stage a new play in Bengaluru based on devadasi traditions

The theatre production is set in the late 19th century around the Thyagaraja Temple in Tiruvarur and centres on the life of Kamalakshi, a talented devadasi (temple dancer).

“Kamalakshi is born into a devadasi household — named after Kamalamba of Tiruvarur. By tradition, one of the devadasi girls had to perform the kumbha aarati ritual at the temple for a whole year. The play begins with the year she starts. Sumitra Nitin plays Kamalakshi — a devadasi torn between her spiritual attachment to Lord Thyagaraja and a request made by her mother Parvatham. Sikkil Gurucharan plays Sivaguru — the singer who is the very soul of the temple, carrying the musical parampara of Sri Muthuswami Dikshitar, who also happens to catch the eye of Kamalakshi,” reveals PC Ramakrishna.