Find truth, timing, and tenderness in this version of The Sunshine Boys in Hyderabad

Even smaller roles carry weight. Armin Panjwani, who plays the Hot Nurse, admits, “Even though characters like this can be quite stereotypical, they are really crucial to the flow of the play,” while Charanjit Saluja — playing the Patient — adds that collaboration helps uncover new layers, as they “bounce ideas of each other.”

Together, the cast ensures that while the audience comes for the laughs, they leave with something far more lasting — recognition.

Tickets start at ₹400. February 20 & 21, 7.30 pm.

At Ashiana Banquet and Conference, Banjara Hills.

