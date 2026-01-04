PastForward: Kirtana Kumar is on top of the list of people who define theatre in Bengaluru!

The romantic idea of simply waiting to be cast, she says, must be discarded. “The idea of being ‘actors’ who will be picked up by a director is flawed. One has to be autonomous, be prepared to create, to express oneself,” Kirtana explains. Her advice to emerging theatre enthusiasts is predictably unorthodox. “Don’t take any advice from anyone!” she laughs. Then, more seriously: “Only get into this field because you are consumed by it. Not for power, money or fame, they are fickle lovers… be generous, open, acknowledge the work of others, know whose shoulders you stand on for you absolutely did not invent the wheel,” she concludes.

