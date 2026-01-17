The late thespian Usha Ganguli’s Rangakarmee Theatre Group turns 50 with a theatre festival in Kolkata

The late thespian Usha Ganguli’s theatre group, Rangakarmee, turns 50 this year. To celebrate the golden jubilee, they are hosting a five-day festival starting today at various locations across Kolkata. Known for their socially engaging and human-centred productions, director Anirudh Sarkar of Rangakarmee says, “Usha ji created waves by being a woman theatre practitioner in a male-dominated society, sitting in Kolkata and writing Hindi plays voicing stories of people from different strata of life. She opened this black box studio theatre, Binodini Keya Mancha, but really wanted a gallery-style seating arrangement.” They made their mentor’s dream a reality and created Usha Ganguli Mancha after her passing. “The space isn’t fixed; it can be transformed as per the demands of a director. When it functions as the arena theatre, it is Binodini Keya Mancha; when it functions as the gallery, it is Usha Ganguli Mancha,” he adds.

The festival has kicked off with Usha’s play, Lok Katha, along with other popular plays like Chandaa Bedni, Abhi Raat Baaki Hai, Aadhe Adhure, and Pashmina. Rangakarmee is also working on another new production that will launch on August 20, on Usha’s birth anniversary.