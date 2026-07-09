Vinod Anand brings David Harrower’s Blackbird to Chennai this weekend, exploring the lasting trauma of child abuse

Balram R joins him as co-director, a decision Vinod believes was crucial for the production. “As actors, we need a dispassionate, unbiased critique. Balram’s eye for detail and his love for theatre have been the cornerstone of this production,” he smiles.

The rehearsal process has been unusually intimate. Rather than working out of a conventional rehearsal space, the team gathered at Vinod’s home, where conversations often stretched beyond the script. “I felt this was critical to the process of building trust between the actors and ensuring that we are always in a safe space,” he shares.

For Vinod, Blackbird succeeds because it resists easy conclusions. Instead, it asks audiences to wrestle with difficult questions long after the lights come up. “It does not judge. It leaves that to the audience to discuss, criticise, mull over and act,” he concludes.

₹350. July 11 and 12, 4.30pm and 7.30pm. At Medai - The Stage Chennai, Alwarpet.

Email: anoushkakundu@newindianexpress.com

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