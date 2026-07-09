Vinod Anand brings David Harrower’s Blackbird to Chennai this weekend, exploring the lasting trauma of child abuse

Scottish playwright David Harrower’s Blackbird, a searing, single-act drama that plunges into the devastating aftermath of a forbidden past, has earned global acclaim for its morally complex narrative since its premiere over two decades ago. This weekend, The Art Factory brings the play to Chennai, with theatre thespian Vinod Anand directing and starring in the production. Ahead of the staging, Vinod tells us why the play’s moral minefield continues to grip him.
“What attracted me to Blackbird was the sheer honesty in the writing. Harrower never judges. He presents the circumstances and the characters, leaving the judgement to the audience.As an actor and director, the challenge lies in translating that moral minefield into a convincing portrayal without sitting in judgement ourselves,” he explains.
“Pick up the paper—every day there is reportage of some horrific crime against a child,” he laments. “But what is lost in the text is the gravity of the abuse. Nobody thinks about what happens to the victim after the crime—the social stigma, the mental and physical trauma, and issues with self-image. Blackbird addresses these with unflinching honesty, and it will remain relevant for decades to come,” he notes.
“We are staying true to Harrower’s original vision,” he emphasises. “It is so beautifully written, adapting or rewriting bits of it would be a crime. What we are bringing is a very real style of portrayal. We don’t act; we are. In terms of sets and lighting, the Chennai audience will see something new, stark, and claustrophobic,” he adds.
Balram R joins him as co-director, a decision Vinod believes was crucial for the production. “As actors, we need a dispassionate, unbiased critique. Balram’s eye for detail and his love for theatre have been the cornerstone of this production,” he smiles.
The rehearsal process has been unusually intimate. Rather than working out of a conventional rehearsal space, the team gathered at Vinod’s home, where conversations often stretched beyond the script. “I felt this was critical to the process of building trust between the actors and ensuring that we are always in a safe space,” he shares.
For Vinod, Blackbird succeeds because it resists easy conclusions. Instead, it asks audiences to wrestle with difficult questions long after the lights come up. “It does not judge. It leaves that to the audience to discuss, criticise, mull over and act,” he concludes.
₹350. July 11 and 12, 4.30pm and 7.30pm. At Medai - The Stage Chennai, Alwarpet.
Email: anoushkakundu@newindianexpress.com
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