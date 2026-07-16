The Lockup Turns a 10-Minute Interrogation into an Immersive Theatre Experience

Despite its compact runtime, Prabakaran insists the brevity is integral to the experience. “I believe a story like this is most effective when it’s experienced in one uninterrupted burst,” he explains. “The intensity never drops, which keeps the audience completely immersed from beginning to end,” he enthuses. Rather than tracing the characters’ entire journeys, the play isolates the interrogation. “Presenting that single moment allows the audience to experience the tension in its purest form, without distractions,” he says.

The production relies on only two actors inside a single interrogation room. Every pause, movement and confrontation had to be carefully choreographed to preserve authenticity without compromising the actors’ safety. “Finding that balance between realism and safety was a key part of bringing the story to life,” Prabakaran shares.

“I want them to talk about how immersed they felt in those 10 minutes, the tension between the two characters, and the questions the story leaves them with long after the lights come up,” he says.

Having spent years acting while building a career as a data specialist, Prabakaran sees The Lockup as a natural progression into directing. He hopes to eventually expand the story into a short film or pilot exploring the lives of its two central characters beyond the interrogation room.

INR 250 onwards. July 18, 6.20 pm. At Medai - The Stage Chennai, Alwarpet.

Email: anoushkakundu@newindianexpress.com

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