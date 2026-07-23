Hyderabad welcomes a contemporary adaptation of Shakespeare’s Macbeth

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I first directed Macbeth during my time at the University of Hyderabad, and returning to it after all these years has been a deeply personal journey. After that, I made a full-length play in 2023. Since then, my work has taken me into cinema; I directed the Malayalam film Soothravakyam. But theatre has always been in my blood. I come from a theatre family, and no matter where my creative journey takes me, the stage has a way of calling me back. This production felt like the right opportunity to revisit the play with greater life experience, a fresh design perspective, and a new set of actors.