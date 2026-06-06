Adishakti’s new 'Hamlet' adaptation puts female agency at the centre of the story

The adaptation does not simply swap Hamlet's gender and retell the story. Instead, Vinayakumar describes it as a parallel work that retains some of the original play's central crises while relocating them to contemporary contexts. New monologues and scenes sit alongside Shakespeare's ideas, creating what he calls a "reimagining" or "rewriting" rather than a straightforward adaptation. Central to that process was a question the team repeatedly posed: is revenge male or female? While most people agreed that both men and women are capable of revenge, Vinayakumar became interested in who gets to define what revenge looks like. Society, he argues, tends to recognise revenge only when it fits masculine frameworks of violence and retribution. Acts that fall outside those frameworks, particularly those born from powerlessness, are rarely understood as responses at all. The gender shift therefore opened up a much wider field of inquiry, allowing him to reconsider not only Hamlet's motivations but also his own "language, gaze and way of looking" at questions of agency, protest and justice.

The adaptation does not simply gender-swap Shakespeare's protagonist. Instead, Vinayakumar describes it as a work that "retains some core ideas of Hamlet" while placing them in "different contemporary spaces" that examine the prince's dilemmas through the body and experience of a woman. New monologues and scenes run parallel to Shakespeare's text, making the production less an adaptation than a "reimagining" or "rewriting" of its central concerns. One of the questions that shaped the process was deceptively simple: "Is revenge male or female?" While most people answered that revenge belongs to both men and women, Vinayakumar found a deeper contradiction. "Society thinks everybody can take revenge, but it's only when you fit within the categories of revenge defined by male" that such acts are recognised and legitimised. A violent avenger in the mould of Kill Bill is culturally legible, he argues, but figures such as Medea, who kills her children, or Clytemnestra, Agamemnon's wife, who murders her husband, occupy a far more uncomfortable space. Even contemporary instances of women ending their lives alongside their children are rarely understood as acts of protest or resistance. "When you have no agency, when you are making your body as a protest, we need to look at that," he says. "That act is not simply about ending a life; sometimes it is the only agency left to them." For Vinayakumar, the decision to make Hamlet a princess therefore became a way of expanding the conversation beyond Shakespeare. "The gender shift really, really helped us," he reflects, opening up "a much wider canvas" through which to "rearrange myself, my language, my look, my gaze, and so on."