Like Father: Three powerful plays explore fatherhood ahead of Father’s Day

Fatherhood is rarely spoken about in all its complexity. We often see fathers as protectors, providers or authority figures, but rarely as people figuring things out as they go. While each story stands on its own, they are connected by a shared desire to understand fathers—and the people they become over time.

For curator, writer, and director Bhavya Balantrapu, the idea came together organically. “It’s a warm, feel-good evening tracing the lifespan of fatherhood,” she says. Her play, In Other Words, follows a new father trying to make sense of parenthood while reflecting on his own childhood. Through memories of growing up, he grapples with a simple but universal question: how do you keep your child safe when you’re still figuring things out yourself?