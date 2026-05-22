People say Mumbai moves fast. But it moves fast together: Manu Rishi Chadha on love, memory and ‘Window Tak Aashiqui’

On love in the age of constant communication

While the play revisits a generation where affection unfolded through pauses, windows, and restraint, Manu believes the nature of love itself has not changed. “The heart still connects the same way, the same magic still happens… abracadabra,” he said. What he finds difficult to understand, however, is how quickly heartbreak seems to heal today. Reflecting on the slower emotional realities of his own generation, he admitted that perhaps it comes from “the kind of love I believe in.”

Delhi, Mumbai and the idea of belonging

Having spent his childhood in Delhi and his youth in Mumbai, Manu also spoke about how both cities shaped his understanding of belonging and human connection. While Delhi gave him the emotional landscape that informs the play, Mumbai, he feels, embraced those memories and gave them a collective home. “People say Mumbai moves fast. And it does. But it moves fast together,” he observed, describing the city as “one vast neighbourhood” carrying everyone along with it.

What: “Window Tak Aashiqui” — a Hindi solo performance written and performed by Manu Rishi Chadha

Where: Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre, The Studio Theatre

When: May 22, 2026 | 8 PM onwards

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