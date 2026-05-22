Theatre Arlequin’s Whiskey Tango Foxtrot promises laughs with an edge

Actor and theatre director R Amarendran will tell you, with complete sincerity, that acting is no more complicated than carpentry. Pick up the saw, go up and down. Learn the lines, walk on stage, and mean what you say. He has been telling people this since the 1990s. Most of them don’t believe him. He puts them on stage anyway.

Six short plays, one restless evening: inside Whiskey Tango Foxtrot

He trained in France on Sartre and Genet, staged absurdist philosophy in a second language, and watched the audience slowly stop coming. So he changed. Not his standards, never those, but everything else.

This weekend, Theatre Arlequin and Alliance Française de Madras present Whiskey Tango Foxtrot, an evening of six short plays. The content, which the director is quite upfront about, is firmly 18+.