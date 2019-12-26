On 31 December 2019, the Hong Kong Tourism Board (HKTB) is going to usher in 2020 in a brand new way with the first-ever “Hong Kong New Year Countdown Lucky Draw” in which everyone in Hong Kong can join. Between 6:00 pm and 11:30 pm, Hong Kong residents and in-town visitors can take part in the lucky draw through a digital platform. More than 20,000 prizes worth over HK$4 million in total to be won through the lucky draw.



Once the clock strikes 12, an enhanced version of the light and sound show A Symphony of Lights will brighten up Victoria Harbour. The entire show will be live-streamed on the HKTB’s official website (discoverhongkong.com), its social media platforms (Facebook & YouTube), ViuTV99, and through satellite feed.



HKTB Executive Director Mr Dane Cheng said: “Every New Year’s Eve, different countdown activities are held across the city. This year, we are introducing a new way to count down to the new year with everyone through a digital platform. Locals and visitors will be able to take part in a territory-wide lucky draw and enjoy a live broadcast of the countdown spectacle together to usher in the new year anywhere in the city.”



Mr Cheng continued: “In welcoming the year 2020, we have prepared flight tickets as the grand prize of the lucky draw. 20 locals or visitors will embark on a new journey from Hong Kong in the new year to any destination they choose. Then, they can invite two loved ones residing in that destination to fly to Hong Kong. In other words, a total of 40 people will get to enjoy the grand prize of the lucky draw.”



Hong Kong New Year Countdown Lucky Draw

Only simple registration is required to take part in the lucky draw, with the following details:



Date: 31 December 2019

Time: 6:00pm to 11:30pm

Content: The lucky draw is divided into two parts, with more than 20,000 prizes valued at over HK$4 million in total.





HIGHLIGHTS



An enhanced edition of A Symphony of Lights

At 11:59 pm on 31 December 2019, the façade of the Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre (HKCEC) will turn into a giant clock to count down to the new year with locals and visitors alike. Once the clock strikes 00:00, an enhanced edition of A Symphony of Lights will kick off above Victoria Harbour. The show will be synchronised with pyrotechnics launched from the rooftops of various buildings on Hong Kong Island and the display of “2020” on the HKCEC façade to create a true visual feast.



Live programme on ViuTV99

Starting from 11:30 pm on 31 December 2019, ViuTV99 will show a special programme with performances by celebrities and the live stream of the enhanced A Symphony of Lights, after which the lucky draw grand prize winners will be announced. Other prize winners will be announced through the countdown event website after 2:00 am on 1 January 2019.