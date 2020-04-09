‘The show must go on!’ they say, and upholding the adage firmly Flipkart Originals is set to launch a unique stay-at-home reality show Entertainer No. 1. The launch that brings together India’s heartthrob Varun Dhawan is aimed at giving budding entertainers a platform to stay connected.



Addressing the need of the hour for positive entertainment, this new show is curated to cheer up India during this difficult time, and encourage people to bring out their creative best, while more importantly, staying at home. Speaking about the association with Flipkart Video, Varun said, “I'm looking forward to delivering the best entertainment in collaboration with people from across India. Our country is a treasure trove of talent and I truly believe that anyone should have the opportunity to showcase their entertainment skills. What better way to do it than an easy upload on the Flipkart app. Given the unique format of the show, I’m looking forward to some exciting entries from across India and can’t wait to get on this entertaining roller-coaster ride that begins next week.”



Participants will be able to record their performance directly under the ‘video’ section on the app, with a large library of songs and dialogues to choose from. Open to participants over 13 years of age (allowing minors to participate under supervision), with no bar on gender or geography, people can participate and showcase their talent. For 8 weeks, the show will consist diverse weekly challenges, in a quest to find India’s most talented entertainers from home. The most popular entries each week will move on to the next round, for a chance to win exciting cash prizes and gift vouchers.