Priyanka Chopra has been sharing details of her quarantine life with her fans for the past few weeks, and revealed in an interview recently that she has been utilizing her creative chops to stay busy amid the quarantine. "As a creative person, for me, a lot of projects ended up happening during this quarantine. I've been developing shows and movies, writing, and I finished my memoir. It's been a creatively sound time, besides being absolutely strange," she said.

Priyanka opens up about the new normal

The actor who has quite a few projects lined up also opened up about her health anxieties and the pre-existing medical conditions of herelf and her husband Nick Jonas which puts them at a higher risk. "I'm asthmatic and my husband's type 1 diabetic, so we have to be even more careful. But there have been a lot of Zoom calls and Zoom brunches. We have a really large friends and family group, and I've had a lot of birthdays in my family that have happened recently, so we've done a few socially distanced lunches," she remarked.

Priyanka also said that she's not entirely sure when things would be back to normal on the work front, and when she'll be back on the floor. "The rumblings are that a couple of projects should go on set by the end of the year, if not by mid-fall, maybe September or October, but the world is so uncertain. I am prepared to go back to work. I know I'll have to make sure that I'm extremely disciplined, super careful for myself and for everyone else, and take the quarantining and testing measures seriously," Priyanka said.