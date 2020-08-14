Fashion designer Masaba Gupta launched the trailer of her film Masaba Masaba and the film is set to take us through the journey of the fashion icon who fought her own battles and made a name for herself in the industry.

Masaba reprises her own character in the Netflix film while mom Neena Gupta plays her reel-life mother. Directed by Sonam Nair, one can also spot Bollywood choreographer Farah Khan and actors Kiara Advani and Mithila Palkar. Neil Bhoopalam is also an integral part of the first of its kind film that traces the journey of a fashion designer in a film.

The designer who is known for her quirky prints is seen fighting her own demons and tasting success like an ordinary woman with extraordinary zeal in life.

The film premiers on August 28