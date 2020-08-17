Tahira Kashyap Khurrana's fourth book may just be her most interesting outing ever. The author just tweeted about her next book titled The 12 Commandments Of Being A Woman and revealed that she just submitted her manuscript to the publishers. Tahira's new book is set to be published under Juggernaut Books. Tahira had revealed a few weeks back that she completed the book amid the lockdown. "I've finally finished writing 'The 12 Commandments Of Being A Woman' and it's been such an enriching experience. I think a lot of women will relate with the book and men will find it an interesting read. The Lockdown period was perfect for me to finish and give enough time to it," Tahira had shared.

"A sneak peak into my writing corner! Submitted my manuscript, can’t contain my excitement of sharing the crazy commandments of being a woman! All I can say is this corner that I work from brings out the outrageous me," she recently tweeted alongside a picture of herself with the title card of her book. One of Tahira's most popular works has been her 2015 book Cracking the Code: My Journey in Bollywood, which was a really interesting read documenting her husband Ayushmann Khurrana's pre-stardom struggles and his journey to Bollywood.

Chiki Sarkar, the founder of Juggernaut Books also took to Twitter to share her experience of working on the book with Tahira. "This book is the most brazenly honest book I have seen from someone from Bollywood - from teenage makingout to losing her virginity to how she got pregnant. As I said to @tahira_k after our edits- I now know more about her sex life than my husband’s!" Chiki tweeted.