Robert Pattinson’s Batman is creating major waves since the film released its first trailer at the DC Fandome convention recently. Fans have been speculating about the origins of the script , and director Matt Reeves just confirmed that the film is an origin story for Batman’s famed Rogues Gallery, which will feature Paul Dano’s Riddler to Zoe Kravitz’ Catwoman and Colin Farrell’s The Penguin. Reeves remarked that the film will unravel against a background of an experiment.

“This is all an experiment in the movie. The idea is that we’re in Year Two, it’s the Gotham experiment; it’s a criminological experiment. He’s trying to figure out what he can do that can finally change this place,” Reeves said. The film essentially reworks the premise of Mike W Barr’s actual 1987 Batman: Year Two storyline. Reeves also talked about how significant Riddler is going to be in the film as he is just starting out as a criminal mastermind. “You see he’s not having any of the effect he wants to have, and that’s when the murders start to happen. The murders begin to describe the history of Gotham in a way that only reinforces what he knows about Gotham, and it opens up a whole new world of corruption that went much further.”

“I think the one thing about the Rogues Gallery is that [the movie] actually, in a weird way, is the origins of a lot of our Rogues Gallery. Selina isn’t Catwoman yet, that’s actually part of the journey. Os is not yet the kingpin he’s going to become; he’s the Penguin. In fact, he doesn’t like being called the Penguin. And the Riddler is just emerging for the first time, so that’s all incredibly exciting,” Reeves explained.