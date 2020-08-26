It's International Dog Day today and the internet can't get enough of the adorable pictures spreading pawsivity. We bet you they will bring a wide smile on your face, even if you don’t own one pawdorable companion.

Click here: https://twitter.com/RCBTweets/status/1298511454954336257

Click here: https://twitter.com/krunalpandya24/status/1298542381952667649

Pet-parents took to Twitter and have shared adorable pictures of them with their furry folks. No wonder #InternationDogDay is trending today. The entire team of Royal Challengers Bangalore posted pictures with their charming shenanigans and it’s worth retweeting! Among the cricketers, Hardik Pandya too shared a picture. The bonus was former skipper MS Dhoni playing with a bunch of fur-buddies, shared by a fan.

Click here: https://twitter.com/DianaPenty/status/1298518875512795136

Bollywood actor Shraddha Kapoor thanked her tiny fluffball Shyloh for coming into her life and spreading joy. Diana Penty and Preity Zinta also posted a few pictures.

Click here: https://twitter.com/AyeDhanno/status/1296108435423891456

Click here: https://twitter.com/ShagunOhri/status/1296017689568141312

Also, we picked some super-cute photos that popped on our timeline.