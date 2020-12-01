The Family Man actor Manoj Bajpayee will be seen next in the thriller Dial 100 that will star Sakshi Tanwar and Neena Gupta. Baypayee who was seen in Anubhav Sinha's Bhojpuri rap Mumbai Main Ka Ba, that became a sensation, announced the news on Twitter.

Dial 100 is being directed by Rensil D’Silva who is known for writing scripts for films like Rang De Basanti, Aks, Kurbaan and Student of the Year. Rensil has also directed films like Ungli and the web series 24.

“The drama and suspense have made me fall in love with it already. Can’t wait to begin the journey,” says Bajpayee in the Twitter post. The shooting of the film, produced by Sony Pictures and filmmaker Siddharth Malhotra, begins today.