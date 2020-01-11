The world may still be processing the Sussexes' big step-down announcement, but Hollywood's funny men are not missing out on a chance to have a good, hearty laugh. America's favourite talk show host Trevor Noah and his Daily Show team has taken to social media to post a hilariously sneaky job ad, aimed at Meghan Markle and Prince Harry, to address their post-Megxit work situation.

For those of you who still don't know what's going on, here's a brief primer. Harry and Meghan, who also happen to be the world's most popular royals, announced recently that they are taking a step back from their royal duties. The Sussexes have decided that they will not only resign from the role as 'senior royals' but also be financially independent and will divide their time between England and North America, along with their son Archie.

There is of course, a frenzy of speculation about how Buckingham Palace and the Queen will handle the situation, and more importantly, about the Sussexes' life post Megxit. Meanwhile, Noah's Daily Show has already sorted a position for the two influential royals. A few hours ago, the YouTube channel of The Daily Show with Trevor Noah posted a funny but quite realistic 'We are Hiring' ad, aimed at Meghan and Harry.

Though the add did not name any individual, it specifically revealed that the show is on the lookout for two new employees, who must be very good at waving, have attended a few weddings involving swords, have more than two years of experience as a member of a royal family and should be willing to offer any castle they own for work parties! The ad is of course, very well-timed and is made in good spirits. Moreover, many have speculated that the Duchess of Sussex may now return to her acting roots and pick up where she had left off.

"This geographic balance will enable us to raise our son with an appreciation for the royal tradition into which he was born, while also providing our family with the space to focus on the next chapter, including the launch of our new charitable entity," Meghan and Harry revealed on their official Instagram page.