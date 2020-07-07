Former India captain Mahesndra Singh Dhoni just turned 39 and social media has been abuzz with birthday wishes from MSD’s well-wishers, colleagues and friends. MSD’s wife Sakshi Dhoni shared an adorable photo album of Dhoni on Instagram along with a caption which talks about how Dhoni has turned ‘older, greyer and smarter.’ “Marking the date you were born, another year older, greyed a bit more, become smarter and sweeter. You are a man who will not be moved by all the sweet wishes and gifts. Let’s celebrate another year of your life by cutting a cake and blowing the candles! Happy Birthday, Husband!!” her Instagram post read.

Sakshi shared this photo of Dhoni on Instagram (Image: Instagram/ Sakshi Dhoni)

Kedar Jadhav penned a heartfelt letter for MSD which got more than 3.7k retweets. ‘A small try to make your birthday little more special. My best friend, teammate and captain, Happy Birthday Mahi Bhai @msdhoni” he wrote as he shared the picture of the long letter on Twitter. Hardik Pandya thanked Dhoni for standing by him during tough times. “Happy birthday to my Bittu from your Chittu