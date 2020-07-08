It’s Sourav Ganuly’s 48th birthday and his peers and colleagues from the world of cricket have taken to Twitter to wish the Dada of Indian cricket on his birthday. Sachin Tendulkar, who has opened for 136 ODI innings with Ganguly, reminisced about their partnership on Twitter with some old pictures. “Happy birthday Dada! Hope our off-field partnership keeps going strong like our on-field ones. Wish you a blessed year ahead,” Sachin wrote on Twitter.

Sachin shared this picture along with a sweet post for Dada (Image: Twitter/ Sachin Tandulkar)

Virat Kohli who currently captains the Indian cricket team also wished the former Indian captain on Twitter. “Happy Birthday Dada. God bless you,” Kohli wrote on Twitter. Harbhajan Singh also took to Twitter to wish Dada on his birthday along with a picture of them both with Usha Uthup. Former cricketer Mohammad Kaif shared a post too and called Ganguly an outstanding captain. VVS Lakshman, Suresh Raina, KL Rahul, Shikhar Dhawan, Jhulan Goswami all wished Ganguly on Twitter. Former cricketer Yuvraj Singh shared a lengthy post to praise Ganguly’s leadership skills.

Dhawan shared this picture of him and Ganguly on Twitter (Image: Twitter/ Shikhar Dhawan)

"Happy Birthday to the undisputed Dada of Indian Cricket Birthday cake You have always led from the front, showing us what it means to be a true leader. I have learnt a lot from you & hope to become to others what you are to me. You are our eternal captainPerson bowing deeply @SGanguly99 #HappyBirthdayDada” Singh wrote on Twitter.

Tolly actors Swastika Mukherjee, Nusrat, Priyanka Sarkar, Abir Chatterjee, Subhasree also shared posts on Twitter to wish the celebrated cricketer.