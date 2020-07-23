Janhvi Kapoor who's awaiting the release of her film Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl recently opened up in an interview about the kind of casual sexism and gender disparity that exists in the Indian film industry, During an interview with Barkha Dutt Janhvi acknowledged her privileges and also said that she's aware that women in the industry are fighting against a lot of issues including gender pay gap.

Kapoor plays Gunjan Saxena, the first Indian female airforce pilot in combat in her upcoming film

"I can't pretend that I've had major struggles with gender inequality, I understand I'm extremely fortunate. There are a lot of things women are still fighting for, be it rights or equal pay. Also the way we are perceived. There is a lot of attention that is paid to how we look and how we're presented. We are very quickly judged by our appearance, what we are wearing," the actor remarked.

Janhvi talked about the factes of sexism she has experienced in the industry in the last few years. "A lot of times in meetings and in narrations, when there's a male co-actor, the director or the writer when they are narrating the scenes to both of you, they make more eye-contact with the guy than with you. And in my head I am like yeah maybe it’s because he has a longer role or maybe the scene is like that. But then I realized that maybe it’s just some sort of subliminal conditioning that is making them do that. And there's actually a sequence in the film where Gunjan ma'am is getting briefed and a similar thing happens with her," Janhvi revealed.