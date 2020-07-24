Fleabag and Hot Priest are set to reunite once more on screen! Andrew Scott and Phoebe Waller-Bridge will be seen together in the second season on the HBO fantasy drama His Dark Materials. During a recent Comic Con at Home session Scott announced that Phoebe will play his 'daemon' in the Season two of the series.

Phoebe and Andrew in Fleabag

"My daemon is going to be played by somebody who is very close to me in real life, which is a young performer and writer called Phoebe Waller-Bridge. It's all about companionship and friendship and loyalty and that's what I feel about Phoebe in my real life. So, it's wonderful that that's happening," revealed Andrew. Though Andrew and Phoebe have shared stages and screens before, their on-screen cameraderie got a lot of acclaim in the comedy Fleabag, which was created by Phoebe. Andrew's stint as Fleabag's flame, the Hot Priest, went on to acquire a cult popularity.

Scott plays Colonel John Parry and/or Doctor Stanislaus in His Dark Materials

It was recently announced that His Dark Materials will return with another season, following the success of the show's first season. The drama is based on the Philip Pullman fantasy trilogy of the same name, and the next season will reportedly feature Phoebe as a female osprey named Sayan Kötör who happens to be the daemon of Colonel John Parry, a role essayed by Scott. An eight-episode second season of His Dark Materials was ordered before it even premiered in November last year. But the number of episodes have been reduced to seven due to the Covid-19 crisis, and season two is scheduled to air later this year.