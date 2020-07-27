Turns out Bebo's Sunday self-love routine is very similar to ours as it includes pyjamas, comfort food and binge streaming. Kareena Kapoor Khan, who joined Instagram only a few months back has been blessing our timeline with an intimate look into her quarantine habits and her recent post is her most relatable yet. Kareena shared a video on Instagram on Sunday where she is in her Pyjamas, streaming Friends on her i-pad and binging on a delicious looking burger which has apparently been made by her friend Rhea Kapoor.

Sonam Kapoor and Manish Malhotra also commented on Bebo's post

"Now that's a Sunday binge on acid! Friends on my iPad, the best burger in my hand by my bestest producer ever... thank you @rheakapoor for always supporting my stomach (no pun intended) Love you," Kareena wrote on Twitter. It's possible that the video was shot by Saif Ali Khan as Rhea Kapoor took to the comments section and thanked Saif for his camera work. "Supporting my stomach means your drunk on the burger. nice camera work saifffffffff," she wrote. In fact, Sonam Kapoor, Manish Malhotra, Ishaan Khatter also commented on Kareena's Sunday post. Find the video here .