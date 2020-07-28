Witcher showrunner Lauren S. Hissrich just confirmed last month that the Netflix fantasy drama will resume filming in early August and now there's more news on the Witcher front. Netflix has just announced a prequek series to Witcher. The live-action spin-off to the hit supernatural drama is titled The Witcher: Blood Origin. The six-part limited series is set 1,200 years prior to Geralt of Rivia's timeline and will act as an origin tale set which will help Witcher fans get more perspective on the Witcher-verse.

"1200 years before Geralt of Rivia, the worlds of monsters, men and elves merged into one, and the first Witcher came to be. Announcing The Witcher: Blood Origin, a 6 part live-action The Witcher spin-off series from Declan de Barra and Lauren Schmidt Hissrich," Netflix officially announced on Twitter. The official page of Witcher Netflix confirmed that the story will trace back how the first Witcher came to be.Andrzej Sapkowski, the author of the Polish Witcher book series will act as a creative consultant for the show.

Hissrich who will act as executive producer for Blood Origin also tweeted to share her excitement. "This has been the toughest secret to keep! I've always wanted to dive deeper into the myth and lore of the Continent, and now fans will have a chance to explore it with @declandebarra in a prequel series, THE WITCHER: BLOOD ORIGIN. Elves, and enemies, and the end, oh my…" she tweeted. Showrunner Declan de Barra revealed that the prequel will explore the elven civilisation more intensely, which is something many Witcher fans wanted.

"As a lifelong fan of fantasy, I am beyond excited to tell the story The Witcher: Blood Origin. A question has been burning in my mind ever since I first read The Witcher books - What was the Elven world really like before the cataclysmic arrival of the humans? I've always been fascinated by the rise and fall of civilizations, how science, discovery, and culture flourish right before that fall. How vast swathes of knowledge are lost forever in such a short time, often compounded by colonization and a rewriting of history. Leaving only fragments of a civilization’s true story behind. The Witcher: Blood Origin will tell the tale of the Elven civilization before its fall, and most importantly reveal the forgotten history of the very first Witcher," he said in a statement.