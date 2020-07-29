The beloved British crime series Sherlock just celebrated its ten-year anniversary a few days ago, and lead actor Benedict Cumberbatch even took to social media to commemorate the occasion. Netflix recently asked desi fans about who could make for the perfect replacement for the celebrated Brit detective, and the fandom came up with some legitimate options. "If you had to hire a detective, who would you approach after Sherlock refuses to take your case?" tweeted Netflix.

Could Lucifer replace Sherlock?

As expected, the tweet vent viral as Twitterati converged in large numbers to share their pick, which ranged from local Indian heroes to Lucifer Morningstar, the Los Angeles-based devil in disguise played by Tom Ellis, who solves cases just for the affection towards Detective Chloe Decker, an LAPD official played by Lauren German. Lucifer was an obvious choice considering that after four consecutive hit seasons, the fifth season is set for a launch on August 21.

Sushant as Byomkesh

Another name widely shared was that of Doctor Watson, who is Sherlock Holmes’ assistant, who'd obviously observed Sherlock's system closely over the years. A few fans also brought up the late Sushant Singh Rajput, who played a flawless Byomkesh Bakshy in a Dibakar Banerjee-directed 2015 film.

Detective Boomrah's first look

Fans also named some remarkable Indian detectives, who might not have made it to the silver screen yet but have certainly created a niche for themselves on various internet and social media platforms. One such name was that of Detective Boomrah, whose stories published under Kahanikaar Sudhanshu Rai, are immensely popular on YouTube and Facebook. Just days before Netflix posted the query, the creators of the character had launched Boomrah’s first look as well.