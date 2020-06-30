Netflix’s critically acclaimed fantasy adventure drama The Witcher was scheduled to be back with its second season sometime next year. In fact, the second season of the show was announced even before the first season had aired. The shooting for the next season of the Henry Cavill-starrer show had started sometime in March this year but had to be halted six weeks into the schedule, owing to the global pandemic. London-based screenwriter Lauren S. Hissrich, who’s also the executive producer of The Witcher took to Twitter to talk about how the shutdown will affect the storyline of the show.

“I’m dusting off my lute and quill, I have some news, some mead to spill: After all the months we’ve been apart It’s time for production to restart. The Witcher and his bard – who’s flawless, Will reunite on set 17 August,” Lauren wrote on her own page and on the official Twitter page of the show, confirming that filming will resume for season 2 in Mid-August. Lauren also stated that the shutdown will affect the story and the screenwriters have spent a lot of time amid the shutdown, perfecting the scripts.

Lauren and The Witcher star Henry Cavill at the Sao Paolo Comic Con (Image: Instagram/ Lauren S. Hissrich)

“Really, in terms of writing, we’ve just been honing a lot over the last eight weeks. Really digging back into scripts, making some big shifts, especially in the emotional journeys of our characters and making sure that everything we’re writing feels really grounded and true,” said Hissrich. Game of Thrones actor Kristofer Hivju who was set to be a crucial part of Season 2 tested positive for Coronavirus a few weeks back. And Lauren spoke about his health as well.

“Obviously, first we wanted to make sure he was OK. He was tested as he flew back into his home country of Norway, and he was completely asymptomatic at the time. He had no idea he had it. So, of course, we had to follow up with everyone who came into contact with him and let them know what they should do if they start feeling sick. But thank God, knock on wood, we had no other illnesses spiralling off that one,” she revealed.

Lauren also talked about how Season 2 will focus on Geralt’s origin story and what his idea of a family really is. The screenwriter also touched the subject of the new witchers who have been heavily rumoured to appear in the next season. “Probably my favorite additions for Season 2 are the new witchers. Really, in Season 1, we got to know Geralt and he’s our prime example of a witcher. And then there is one other witcher, Remus, who we meet in Episode 103, who quickly dies (laughs). So it was, for us really, about getting Geralt back to his roots and sort of learning where he came from and what his story is and what his sense of family is,” she said.