Some of the most prolific artwork you spot on posters for Bengali movies are made by an artist who never pursued art academically. “I never studied art professionally, I was sent to a neighbourhood art school as a kid, like so many other kids. But my father helped me out with the basics of sketching,” Ekta Bhattacharya tells us. The artist is also in talks to work in some major Bollywood projects along with her team, and opened up about her trajectory:

How did you get your start?

I was very passionate about films and theatre and I wanted to be a part of this medium. I didn’t want to turn into an artist who’s high and inaccessible. Satyajit Ray’s illustrations have meant a lot to me and he would make these sketchbooks to make filming easier, I found that fascinating. I was working on projects for theatre, retail, branding etc, and then I eventually started making posters for film in 2016.

Bhattacharya designs some of the most prolific posters for cinema

Tell us what you focus on when you are conceiving the art for a poster?

At times directors are seeking a particular medium, like the poster which we made for Indraadip Dasgupta’s Kedara was hand-painted. Also, your ideas have to be original and not too abstract, it has to connect with the audiences. It should carry the essence of the film!

What has been the biggest challenge for you?

I’m from Barrackpore and the fact that I come from a suburban background was looked down upon. I also never had a guardian or a godfather to guide me through the industry, a lot of people were like, ‘You wouldn’t go very far, you hardly would know anything about the industry.’ Of course, you learn to push these things aside and keep working.

A woman who has inspired you

Sabitri Chatterjee, I am in awe of how much she has struggled and she’s working through her ‘80s!