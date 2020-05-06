Jamie Oliver

Jamie Oliver needs no introduction. The British chef has made cooking approachable through his decades-long career. Now, on his YouTube channel, the 44-year-old has launched a series called Keep Cooking & Carry On, for the lockdown period. Shot in his house, the videos feature recipes such as Homemade Quesadillas, Mac and Cheese with Cauliflower, and Chocolate Cake.

Details: youtube.com/user/JamieOliver

Matt Steffanina

The most fun way to burn some calories has got to be dancing. Hip-hop choreographer, Matt Steffanina, who has worked with Jason Derulo and Taylor Swift, has been posting a lot of easy-to-follow dance tutorials on YouTube. The channel also has him and his crew dancing to tracks such as Yummy and Toosie Slide.

Details: youtube.com/user/MattSDance

Gordon Ramsay

British chef Gordon Ramsay has started a series on his YouTube page called Ramsay in 10. Watch the celeb chef cook everything from burgers and stir fries, to fish and chips in record time as his kids help him in the kitchen! And while you may not be able to keep up with him, it’s a great platform to learn some skills and quick recipes from the man himself.

Details: youtube.com/user/gordonramsay

Disney

Here’s a calming hobby - the official YouTube channel of Disney has a series called How to Draw. Through the easy, step-by-step tutorial, you can learn to sketch some iconic Disney characters.

Details: youtube.com/user/DisneyParks

Maangchi

If you want to delve into a new cuisine, we suggest you binge watch the Youtube channel, Maangchi by Emily Kim, for the best of Korean food. Internet sensation Emily has been dubbed the Korean Julia Child by New York Times. Learn how to make Kimchi, stews, soups and more.

Details: youtube.com/user/Maangchi

Christopher Hemsworth's Centr

Who better to teach you a workout regimen than the God of Thunder himself. The Thor actor, Christopher Hemsworth, through his app, Centr is offering complete workout routines that include yoga, HIIT and functional training, along with meal plans. If you don’t want to get the app (which is only for Apple users) you can just follow their Instagram page for live sessions.

Details: @centrfit on Instagram

Binging with Babish​

The popular YouTuber Andrew Rea on his channel, Binging with Babish, recreates recipes from TV shows and movies and there’s no better time to try your hand at it than now. Learn how to make the Ram-Don from Parasite, the secret ingredient soup from Kung-Fu Panda or the Ratatouille from Ratatouille. The channel also has a Basics with Babish series, and for the past week Andrew is focussing on cooking with pantry staples.

Details: youtube.com/user/bgfilms