Fans of Four More Shots Please!, Amazon Prime Video has good news for you. After the second season, which was launched just last month, the news of the third installment has been confirmed. Which means more fun on screen with Damini, Umang, Anjana and Sidhi.

The script will continue to keep you hooked to the lives of the four leading ladies of the popular web series with Devika Bhagat, who wrote season 1 and 2, continuing the journey in season 3. Tannishtha Chatterjee, actor, writer and director, will direct all episodes of the new season while the dialogue will be penned by Ishita Moitra. Created by Rangita Pritish Nandy and produced by Pritish Nandy Communications Ltd., Season 2 was directed by Nupur Asthana and headlined by Sayani Gupta, Kirti Kulhari, Bani J and Maanvi Gagroo.

The release date will be announced soon.