The new swag this season is to switch to traditional greeting methods like Salaam and Namaste. And promoting this campaign by Pepsi, on the social media is none other than actor Salman Khan, the brand ambassador of the popular beverage company. The video campaign aims at inspiring the world that greeting each other with Salaam/Namaste is a perfect way to ensure social distancing and yet maintain connections responsibly.

After Khan, who will be seen in the film Radhe next, launched the campaign #SwagStepChallenge, a slew of actors and even his fans took to social media and emulated his moves. From Jacqueline Fernandez, who was recently seen in a music video with Salman, to choreographer Remo D’Souza and Big Boss 13 fame Shehnaaz Gill, Asim Riaz, Himangshi Khurana, they all took the challenge.

The campaign is an extension of the youth-centric campaign – ‘SWAG SE SOLO’ and is based on three relevant insights - the cultural insight which recognises salaam and namaste as an inherent part of the nation’s culture; the social insight which recognises the importance of social distancing in the new world; and the consumer insight which recognises the people’s need to express themselves in a fun and engaging manner.