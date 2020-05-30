Stand-up comedian Bhargav Ramakrishnan aka Baggy’s signature show Kung Fu Bonda reaches out to fans through the digital platform amidst the lockdown situation. The Chennai-based comic, who makes us note that it was turning 30 that inspired the content of the show now streaming on Amazon Prime Video, has been in the circuit for over five years and have had extended tours across the globe. Here, Baggy talks about debuting on the web platform, missing the live audience and more.

How is the digital version of Kung Fu Bonda different from your live shows?



Kung Fu Bonda has all the elements of a live show except that it is special in many ways. It takes you on little journeys that I believe I went through and that everybody goes through. At some point in your love you realise that you are growing older, which means more expectations and responsibilities and a whole bunch of things that drop on your head. It’s a very personal show, full of stories and anecdotes from my life. It’s almost like watching a movie because it has a beginning, middle and an end. You will find closure as well. It’s not like you laugh and left.



It’s a taped show and I had to keep the digital audience in mind and not just the 500 people sitting and watching the show that day. What you see is 75 per cent of the show, the rest 40 per cent you will get to experience only in live shows.



In what ways do you think the pandemic will affect the standup comedy scene?

Comedians are already hosting shows online and going forward it will give rise to a new medium. It has its huge set of advantages in terms of logistics and investment, however, the kick of a live audience is missing here. Standup comedy will slowly evolve into a separate art form and you may call it a sit-down comedy or virtual comedy.