Nikki Tamboli, who has been very popular in this season of Bigg Boss, is once more making news. The model-turned actor employed ‘unethical means’ during the nomination task with singer Rahul Vaidya which led to the other contestants calling out ‘foul play’.

As the game gets tough, it also gets ugly. The contestants are doing everything to cement their position in the house and it is this desperation that led Nikki to resort to ‘unethical means’. A heated exchange of arguments between the two takes place where Nikki accuses Rahul of being ‘less interesting and entertaining than other contestants’ and to which Rahul responds that he does not consider ‘unnecessary yapping to be entertainment’. After the argument a short tug of war takes place between the two, post which Nikki is seen hiding the mask under her clothes. This behaviour or tactics stuns the entire house.

While Rahul asks her not to be cheap, others soon join the chorus. Naina Singh, the new contestant calls it ‘gandagi’ or dirt and Pavitra Punia calls it simply ‘unfair’. Jasmin Bhasin is also miffed with Nikki’s behaviour and states: “You will end up doing cheap tricks when your grey cells don’t work.”