In Bigg Boss house, the dynamics between relationship changes faster than the trends on Twitter and the altered equation between Pavitra Puniya and Eijaz Khan is one such example. The duo who seemed to be baying for each other’s blood till last week, are now embracing each other like friends, or more than friends.

The winds of change started blowing in the house since early this week when during Weekend Ka Vaar Pavitra apologized to Eijaz for being rude and mean to him. The duo is seen hugging each other and an enthusiastic Eijaz is seen planting a kiss on Pavitra’s cheeks. He is also seen hugging her from behind.

Their changed equation adds more love in the house. Nikki Tamboli and Jaan Kumar Sanu already have a friendship-cum-prospective love interest in the house and Aly’s entry brought more positivity in the house and good news for Jasmin Bhasin.