Joining the league of OTT space is now Kolkata-based Mojoplex. And it promises to bring a plethora of quality content streaming to its audience. Their in-house production will be commencing from December onwards.

The talent corner of Mojoplex has engaged with renowned celebrities of different genres -Arijit Dutta, Joy Sengupta, Saayoni Ghosh, Sidhu, Sudarshan Chakraborty, Om Sahani, Chandreyee Ghosh, Jojo, Koushani, Lagnajita, Sudip Mukherjee, Saptak, Rizwan Rabbani Seikh, Ishan Mazumder, Satrajit Sen, Ranjan Ghosh and Subhrajit Mitra as Mentors and Reality Show Judges. Along with movies, web series and short films, viewers will also enjoy Stand-Up comedy, travel & adventure vlogs and music jamming sessions.

Commenting on the occasion, Tufan Mukherjee and Abhishek Mishra, co-founders, Mojoplex says, “The explosive growth of the OTT segment really will change things for the better, and it’s only the next smart thing to integrate everything a consumer defines as entertainment on one platform. These past few months have shown how OTT platforms shined bright through these tough times; entertainment has certainly made its position invaluable in our lives, which is why the industry, from an entrepreneur’s point of view, will never witness the opposite of success.”