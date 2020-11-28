Just when the participants of Bigg Boss 14 were getting comfortable in the house playing their games efficiently, host Salman Khan dropped the finale bomb.

In the latest promotional video released by the channel, Salman is seen asking the housemates to guess when the finale would be? Picking up the general answer, Nikki Tamboli replied January and to the utter surprise of the contestants, Salman termed it to be the wrong answer and instead announced that the finale will be next week. It means that there could be massive evictions in this week.

Salman also announced that four contestants will be making to the finale next week. Right now, there are nine contestants in the house including Nikki, Rahul, Rubina, Abhinav, Eijaz, Pavitra, Kavitha, Jasmine and Aly.

In the Weekend Ka Vaar, Kamya Panjabi, Kavita Kaushik's husband Ronnit Biswas, Producer Sandiip Sikcand and Devolena Bhattacharjee will form a panel and grill the contestants.