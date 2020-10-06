Celebrated Bengali actor and Dada Saheb Phalke winner Soumitra Chattopadhyay has reportedly tested positive for Covid, early this morning. Reports suggest that he has been admitted to Kolkata's Bellevue Nursing Home. His family has revealed that the actor had been showing symptoms in the past few days and was thus advised to get tested. Soumitra's daughter Poulami has said that the actor is currently stable and has recorded a regular temperature.

It is reported that the Charulata actor had just gone back to work and had resumed filming a few days back, and was currently working on Sandip Sarkar’s web series, Next. He had also finished shooting for his own biopic titled Abhijaan which is directed by Bulbbul star Parambrata Chattopadhyay and stars Soumitra playing himself. Chatterjee is known for starring in some of the most iconic films that have been made in the Bengali film industry including Apur Sansar, Aranyer Din Ratri, Ghare Baire, Sonar Kella and more.

The veteran star is not the first Tollywood star to be infected with the virus; a few weeks back actor Keol Mallick, her faher Ranjit Mallick and producer husband Nispal Rane had also tested positive for Covid. Director Raj Chakraborty has also tested positive for the virus a few days back and Covid has also claimed the life of noted Bengali thespian Arun Guhathakurta.