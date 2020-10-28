Actor Shraddha Kapoor who has delivered hits like Stree, Chhichhore, Ek Tha Villian and Aashique 2, will be seen portraying the iconic role of a shape-shifting naagin in Vishal Furia’s upcoming trilogy. The three-part film series, titled Nagin, will be produced by Nikhil Dwivedi.

Shraddha will be joining the exquisite league of iconic divas like Sridevi, Rekha and Reena Roy who have played the mysterious and ravishing iccachadari naagins on the big screen; something that is etched in the memories of cinebuffs.

The 33-year-old actor confirmed the news and tweeting about it she wrote on Twitter: “It’s an absolute delight for me to play a Naagin on screen. I have grown up watching, admiring, and idolizing Sridevi ma'am's Nagina and Nigahen and have always wanted to play a similar role rooted in Indian traditional folklore.”

This will be the first time Shraddha will be playing an iconic role and it will be interesting to see how she pulls off the character, which is bound to bring comparison.