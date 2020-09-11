Popular content creators Teen Tigada have joined Josh, a newly launched homegrown app by Dailyhunt and they promise new and interest contents to keep their fans thoroughly entertained.

Talking about their association with Josh, Vishal Pandey of Teen Tigada says, “We were missing creating short video contents because before the pandemic and were creating multiple contents every day. The lockdown and social distancing norm had cut down our content and I believe Josh came in just at the right time. We grabbed the opportunity and are in full josh.”

Teammate Sameeksha Sud points out that the feedback from their fans keep them inspired and they will work harder than before to keep them fully entertained. She says, “If you notice each of our profiles then you will find the caption ‘Working hard for those smiles.’ We make sure to respond to each of our fans and in fact, at times they only give some ideas. It’s their smile that makes us work hard.”

Being on an app made in India gives them the greatest satisfaction and elaborating on it, Bhavin Bhanushali says, “We are happy that it’s an Indian app. We can work with full confidence now. The features are very simple and that makes it accessible to people of all ages. We are super excited to create 4-5 contents every day for Josh.”

And what is it that has kept the three together? “Our friendship,” echos Teen Tigada, before signing off.