Actor Gaurav S Bajaj who is best known as Thakur Sher Singh in Piya Rangrezz will now be seen romancing Shama Sikander in the music video Hawa Karda. Gaurav has featured in several shows, including Uttaran Kaisa Yeh Ishq Hai Ajab Sa Risk Hai and was last seen in Meri Gudiya. In this music video he share a great chemistry with actress Shama Sikander. The song has released today and has been sung by Afsana Khan and Sahil Sharma and written by Raas.

On talking about the song Gaurav states, "Hawa Karda is a romantic Punjabi track and is a love story of two sweethearts who have fallen for each other, but the guy is a little shy to express his love for her as he thinks she is out of her league. Now, when they meet after a long time the question is whether he will express his love or not? This is what Hawa Karda is all about. To know what happens, you have to wait for the official video. All I can say, it's a track that you will love to have in your playlist".

On talking about his shooting experience for the song he tells us, "It was altogether a different experience shooting during COVID. Also, it was for the first time I was shooting for a music video. The moment I heard Hawa Karda, I knew this is something that everyone would want to hear again. It was shot in Mumbai in a beautiful location".

On talking about his co-actor Shama, Gaurav shares, "Shama being a senior artiste is nice to work with. It was easy and comfortable to develop the bond for the chemistry required in the song".