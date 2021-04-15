Yogesh Chiplunkar, a photographer, has drawn inspiration from Richa Chadha’s Madam Chief Minister and created a coffee table book on the film.

The photographer said he was inspired by India’s first female prime minister, Indira Gandhi, as well as the film. Yogesh had also worked directly on the sets of the movie to capture moments instead of shooting from the sidelines.

Over the last few years, a prominent shift in the narratives in Bollywood has been observed, with numerous women-centric films emerging in the industry. One of the latest movies to make it to this list is Madam Chief Minister, a political drama that is now streaming on Netflix.

The book is now on the shelves and is said to be the creator’s tribute to the film and its theme of women empowerment.

Talking about his work, Richa Chadha says, “Yogesh has masterfully managed to capture moments that are so precious not just to me but surely to the viewers as well, and I am in complete awe of his work! Talent and inspiration has always walked side by side and I think this is another example of just that.”

Yogesh said, “Thanks, Richa. Or I must say Madam CM!!! It’s been a treat to capture your candid moments in the movie. You got into the skin of the character gracefully & it shows in every frame I clicked. Your trust in me was as important as the camera. Truly!”