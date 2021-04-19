The 74th edition of the Cannes Film Festival will reportedly open on July 7 with Leos Carax’s much-anticipated romantic musical Annette starring Adam Driver and Marion Cotillard. The film marks Carax’s English-language debut and will also release in French theatres simultaneously.

Carax has directed several cult movies over the last two decades, his mote noteworthy work is the late nineties French drama Pola X in 1999 and the 2012 film Holy Motors, both of which competed at Cannes. "Every Leos Carax film is an event. And this one delivers on its promises! Annette is the gift that lovers of cinema, music and culture were hoping for, one that we have been yearning for during the past year,” Pierre Lescure, Cannes Film Festival president, said in a statement.

"We couldn’t have dreamed of a more beautiful reunion with cinema and the silver screen, in the Palais des festivals where films come to assert their splendor. Carax’s cinema is an expression of these powerful gestures, these mysterious alchemies that makes the secret of cinema’s modernity and eternity,” said Thierry Frémaux, Cannes’ chief.

Annette follows the lives of a provocative stand-up comedian and his soprano wife whose glamorous life takes a turn as they discover their newborn daughter's unique gift. This year the Cannes film festival will not be held in its usual mid-May slot but is scheduled to be held on July 6-17.