Gift experiences to your besties this Friendship Day

This Friendship Day, gift your best friends with an unforgettable experience that’ll give them a chance to cherish memories instead of the usual presents and souvenirs. Here are five gifting options for your loved ones.



Tring

Tring, a platform that focuses on celebrity engagement, gives you the chance to make this Friendship Day memorable for your bestie by having a well-known celebrity speak to your best friend and tell them how awesome he/she is! Tring has a massive line-up of regional and international celebrities who will get in touch with your friend according to your request. What’s more, you can even customise the celebrity’s greeting in the form of a video message, phone call, or social media messages.

goSTOPS Bir

Picture this: a cosy room in the mountains, a comfy bed, a balcony that offers a gorgeous view, a crackling camp fire to keep you warm and share stories with loved ones, and a terrace to do some stargazing. goSTOPS at Himachal Pradesh’s Bir offers all of this and more to ensure an amazing staycation with friends. Also look forward to the colourful aesthetics, bunker beds that are perfect for friends, and dorm-style rooms, combined with friendly staff and a homely ambiance. For those who wish to make it a working vacation, the ambiance and high-speed WiFi facilities make sure that your work can be carried out in the lap of nature uninterrupted. Don’t miss out on this experience at the paragliding capital of India!

Sula wine-tasting

If spending time at hotel rooms isn’t your “thing,” why not try a wine-tasting session in one of India’s most luxurious vineyards? Sula Vineyards, which is located in Maharashtra’s Nashik, offers a splendid wine-tasting session and a stroll through their luxurious vineyard. You and your friends could be in high spirits (literally) with this awesome weekend plan.



Campmonk

Another perfect outdoor experience that will give you and your besties memories for a lifetime is the good ol’ idea of camping outside in the wild. You could also indulge in adventure sports along the way, with Campmonk’s varied list of destinations. From Karnataka’s Coorg to Tamil Nadu’s Kodaikanal, take your pick from a variety of camping sites along the Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, and Maharashtra belt. You will also get to take part in activities like kayaking, hiking, swimming, cycling, or even living alongside local fauna. For the campers who prefer a touch of luxury to your experiences, check out the idea of glamping, which is a word combining ‘glamour’ and ‘camping’.



Udemy

For the slightly serious, studious friends (which most of us have in every group), Udemy’s gift vouchers for various courses may be the ideal choice for a gift. You could learn and acquire a new skill or improve an existing one with Udemy’s professionals, who offer various courses on web design, fashion, Photoshop, photography, music, IT and software, to name a few. Udemy will provide a certificate at the end of the course, which could be a cherry on the cake for your work resume. Make knowledge the perfect gift for your friends this Friendship Day!