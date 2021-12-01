Sushmita Sen-starrer Aarya is back with its second season. Here's what to expect... 

After its astounding success and an International Emmy nomination in 2021, Aarya is set to make a comeback in the digital space with a second season.

Directed by Ram Madhvani, the second season’s trailer is rife with surprising twists and turns. The teaser questions if Aarya Sareen will be successful in escaping her past, or if she will be betrayed by people of her own blood. The Sushmita Sen-starrer will see her in the role of an outlaw. Conceptualised and moulded according to Indian preferences, the series is an official adaption of the hit Dutch series Penoza by NL Film.

When asked about his secret to success, Madhvani shares, “The signature element between the two seasons is how Aarya stands on a tight rope balancing her morality and situational choices. The first season witnessed Aarya protecting her children at all costs even if that meant sending her father behind bars. In the upcoming instalment too she will be seen torn apart by moral conflicts but from a newer perspective.”

“By now the actors have a fair idea about their characteristic patterns and have grown comfortable with each other. This acted as a major brownie point for us while shooting the scenes. The artistes would often interject with their thoughts on what words might or might not come from Aarya,” adds Madhvani.

Aarya 2 traces the journey of a mother combating the dark world of crime closing in on her children. Actors Sikandar Kher, Vikas Kumar, Mayo Sarao and Ankur Bhatia will be seen in crucial roles alongside Sushmita as Aarya Sareen.

Whether Aarya’s family continue to be her pillar of strength or turn against her remains to be answered as Aarya returns to Disney Hotstar+ on December 10.