RRR fever is on, Ram Charan shares the trailer of the magnum opus

Superstar Ram Charan fuels more excitement among fans as he drops the trailer of the much-anticipated film RRR. The SS Rajamouli magnum opus that also stars Ajay Devgn and Alia Bhatt will enthral cinema lovers on the big screen on January 7 next year.

In the high-octane trailer of three minutes seven seconds, the most noticeable facet among several mind-boggling aspects of Ram Charan in this film is his body. Chiselled to perfection, Ram Charan has trained with utmost determination and diligence to suit the role of Alluri Sitarama Raju, a freedom fighter who every Indian remembers and celebrates. Dotted with many goosebump-moments, the film is certainly going to be a stunning experience.

Sharing the news on social media Charan wrote: Get ready to hold your breath for 3 minutes & 7 seconds… Here’s #RRRTrailer See you in theatres on 7th Jan 2022.

The trailer also comes with several glimpses of the camaraderie between Ram Charan and Jr NTR. The film will release in Telugu, Tamil, Hindi and Malayalam.