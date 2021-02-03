The lockdown may have given Nawazuddin Siddiqui enough time to reprioritise, as he has opened up about taking some time off for himself. ”Frankly, I don’t mind disappearing for a while. Abhi highway par hai iska yeh matlab nahi ki bas bhaagte hi rehna chahiye. I have been working constantly since 2010. It feels like a trap to me now. Bhai, meri bhi toh marzi honi chahiye!” he was recently quoted saying.

The Sacred Games star who made his Bollywood debut in 1999 with a small role in Aamir

Khan-starrer Sarfarosh has also appeared in in Ram Gopal Varma’s Shool in 1999 and Jungle in 2000. In 2003, he played a role in Rajkumar Hirani’s Munnabhai MBBS. He tried to get some role in television but did not find much success. It was in 2010 that his portrayal of a journalist in comedy drama Peepli Live brought him recognition and fame. He was also praised for his work by film critic Roger Ebert who said that the role has “transformed his acting style”. Then of course, came Anurag Kashyap’s ‘Gangs of Wasseypur’, and from then on, there was no looking back for him. His role in Miss Lovely was described as the “most real performance so far”.

Rasika Duggal and Nawazuddin in Manto

He then worked in several movies that has only accelerated his growth in hindi cinema. He received the Special Jury award at the 2012 National Film Awards and the Filmfare Award for Best Supporting Actor in 2013 for his work in Bajrangi Bhaijaan and Manjhi: The Mountain Man. His performance in Sacred Games was greatly applauded. Infact, Paulo Coelho took to Twitter to praise him for his work.

"The time I dedicated to myself last year, ab uski aadat pad chuki hai. So, I am going to take up something that I always wanted to do travel the world," said Siddiqui who was recently seen in the Sudhir Mishra satire Serious Men. Siddiqui's last Netflix film Raat Akeli Hai received a 7.3 rating by IMDb and also earned him the award for the best actor award in Web Original Film category.