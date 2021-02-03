Comedian, author and actor Tiffany Haddish is all set to host The Big Concert for Small Business which is scheduled stream on February 7 after the Super Bowl. Verizon, a company that promises to help and support the small businesses to grow and survive in the digital era, has organised a live event where Alicia Keys, Brittany Howard, Eric Church, Miley Cyrus, Luke Bryan, H.E.R, Christina Aguilera, Brandi Carlile, and Jazmine Sullivan will be performing. In addition, Verizon is also committing $10 million through the non-profit Local Initiatives Support Corporation (LISC) in order to boost the small businesses.

Alicia Keys is also set to be part of the line-up

In an interview, Alicia Keys exclaimed that she is excited to bring good music for a meaningful cause. She added,”Small businesses are so important and we need to do whatever we can to keep them alive, our communities can’t recover without them.” The chief marketing officer, Diego Scott said,”When we launched ‘Pay It Forward Live’ the weekly entertainment series that supported small businesses last March, we had no idea the need for help would still be so critical almost a year later. We made magic happen by collaborating with the entertainment industry and mobilizing the public, impacting thousands of businesses. We’re doing it again, in an even bigger way, with the Big Concert for Small Business, bringing people together after Super Bowl LV to help the small businesses that are the heart of the American

economy.”

The Big Concert for Small Business is scheduled to stream on Yahoo, @Verizon on Twitter, Twitch, YouTube and TikTok along with BET, CBS Sports Network, CMT, MTV2 and MTV Live. iHeart and Sirius. The show's host Tiffany Haddish is the most well known for her portrayal of Nekeisha Williams in the sitcom The Carmichael Show and comedy film Girls Trip where she played Dina. She has also won a Primetime Emmy Award for Saturday Night Live episode where she was the host of the show. Her latest movies include the 2018 comedy The Night School and she will next be seen in The Unbearable Weight of

Massive Talent.