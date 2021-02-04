Pitta Kathalu, a Telugu language anthology which is segmented into four stories that break gender stereotypes and knocks down patriarchy. The film is a multi-star cast Shruti Haasan, Eesha Rebba, Amala Paul, Sanvee Megghana, Lakshmi Manchu, Jagapathi Babu and Ashima Narwal being some of them. Produced by RSVP Movies and Flying Unicorn Entertainment, the film revolves around the stories of four women and their journey of love and betrayal each of the short films are called Xlife, Ramula, Meera and Pinky. The film is directed by Tharun Bhascker, B.V Nandini Reddy, Nag Ashwin and Sankalp Reddy. The teaser of the film came out two weeks ago and was greatly applauded by the fans.

The official trailer of the film is scheduled to premiere on February 5 at 10 a.m. on YouTube. Netflix India, the distributor of the film, came out with the cast video and the fans cannot keep calm. They are overwhelmed and extremely excited to watch the movie that will go on air through Netflix as its streaming partner on 19th February. Netflix took to Instagram to announce the cast video and wrote, "If you thought one story is exciting, there’s four of them here and we’re way too pumped for this. #PittaKathalu.” The film is going to be the first Netflix Telugu original film. RSVP has a number of movies lined up like Mission Majnu starring Siddharth Malhotra, Dhamaka with Kartik Aaryan in the lead and many others. Shruti Hassan has also played several roles in the Hindi cinema which includes D-Day in 2013 which was immensely praised, Ramaiya Vastavaiya in 2013, Gabbar is Back in 2015 where she worked with Akshay Kumar and Welcome Back in 2015.