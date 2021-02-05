Vidya Balan's short film Natkhat has thrown its hat in the Oscar race. Directed by Shaan Vyas, Natkhat is a film where a mother teaches her son about gender equality. Vidya Balan portrays the role of the mother and Sanika Patel, a girl, plays Sonu, her son. The story tackles patriarchy and explores how women stand at par with men. The 33 minutes film premiered on YouTube on June 2 last year as part of the We Are One: A Global Film Festival. The movie also marks Vidya’s entry in the cinemas as a producer. The movie was credited by making it the opening film at the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne on 23rd October 2020.

Natkhat has entered the Oscars 2021 race in the category of the Best Short Film. Balan took to Instagram with a snippet from her short film and wrote,”Natkhat is in the race for the Oscars 2021! Here is a snippet from our special film.” She shared her excitement by adding dancing girl emoticons to her caption. She had also posted the poster of the film and said,”So so so Thrilled that our film #NATKHAT is in the RACE FOR THE #OSCARS2021 after a 2020 filled with prestigious international film festivals.”

Balan is the most famous for her roles which explore the female psyche, in the Indian cinema. She started her journey as an actor from a Bengali film Bhalo Theko and was applauded for her work. Parineeta was her Bollywood debut in which she starred alongside Saif Ali Khan after which there was no stopping for her. From 2009 to 2012, she did 5 films that were a big success and gave her immense recognition and fame. Her magnificent performances in Paa in 2009 alongside father-son duo Amitabh and Abhishek Bachchan, Ishqiya in 2010, The Dirty Picture in 2011, No One Killed Jessica and Kahaani in 2012. She received a number of awards for her outstanding performances that includes a National Film Award and six Filmfare Awards.

She was also honoured by Padma Shri in 2014 by the Government of India. Her last few movies include a 2019 film Mission Mangal where she worked with Akshay Kumar, Sonakshi Sinha, Tapsee Pannu, Kirti Kulhari and others, Shakuntala Devi a biography of a great mathematician in which she played the lead. Shakuntala Devi streamed on Amazon Prime Video. She will next be seen in Sherni as the protagonist that releases in 2021.